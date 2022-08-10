Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley

Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
Police are asking for help locating Maleah Madley, 12, who was last seen on August 9.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9.

She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she has a tattoo of an eye on her right upper arm, and a tattoo of the letter R on her left upper arm.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink zip-up hoodie with “Las Vegas” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

