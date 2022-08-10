Operation Quickfind: 12-year-old Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at about 10 p.m. on August 9.

She is described as a 12-year-old White, female, 5′2″ and 125 pounds. Police said she has a tattoo of an eye on her right upper arm, and a tattoo of the letter R on her left upper arm.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a pink zip-up hoodie with “Las Vegas” written on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.