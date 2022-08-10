Show You Care
Nice August afternoon ahead, look for a few showers tomorrow

Plan on a nice August afternoon across the area with highs well into the 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another nice August afternoon, though temperatures will be a bit warmer compared to yesterday. Afternoon highs will generally be into the mid-80s in many areas and with a bit of August humidity, it may feel close to 90 by late afternoon. Tomorrow and Friday, a cold front sneaks in from the Great Lakes and will stall across eastern Iowa. A chance of showers exists tomorrow, however, most if not all of this activity looks to miss Dyersville to the south and west leaving the weather conditions just fine by gametime. A similar setup exists for a few light showers on Friday with the same front hung up in the area. This weekend, the front pushes north as a warm front, allowing for a few more storms on Saturday.

