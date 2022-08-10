Show You Care
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa.

It comes in addition to Archer Daniels Midlands’ proposed pipeline that would stretch 350-miles to connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator’s Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.

In eastern Iowa, it would go through Delaware, Buchanan, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, and Hardin Counties.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.(Navigator Heartland Greenway)

The company is planning numerous informational meetings in communities across the state to show maps of where the pipeline would be located.

Navigator says it will provide pre-printed maps to any landowner in attendance who requests one.

See the meeting dates below:

