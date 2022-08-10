Kernels red carpet

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels were a part of history Tuesday at the Field of Dreams. They faced the Quad Cities River Bandits in the firs- ever minor league game hosted at the movie site.

The players said from their police escort from Farley, to arriving at the field, they felt like the red carpet had been rolled out for them ahead of their game.

Before they arrived, they said getting on the bus seemed like a normal game day, but after they got to the field it was a whole different ball game. With the cameras and extra media attention, they said they felt like they were a part of the big leagues.

Before the game, they got to walk threw the corn, check out the movie site and just get settled in. A majority of the players didn’t know what to expect having never been, but they called the field a little slice of heaven in Iowa.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. I knew there was obviously going to be baseball fields, some stands. I didn’t know there was going to be all the other stuff surrounding it. It’s an event for sure,” said Kernels pitcher Aaron Rozek. “I’m definitely going to have to look around and keep the excitement and giddiness to a minimal when we’re out there throwing and starting the game, but I’m definitely going to take a moment for myself. Take a look at the stands for a second,” he added.

“It’s definitely one of the nicest field I’ve ever been on. TV doesn’t do it justice. Watching the game last year, seeing how that game played out, was kind of remarkable. Then you come out here and you’re like ‘oh,’ that happened right here.’ That’s crazy,” added Kernels catcher Pat Winkel. “Everyone was like ‘I hope we get to come out of the corn, I hope we get to come out of the corn.’ Sure enough, we got to come out of the corn. That was kind of funny for a lot of guys, but also a dream come true. Everyone’s kind of seen this movie growing up, so to be able to do that in real life is nuts,” he added.

Kernels manager Brian Dinkelman said one of his goals was to try get every player on the field tonight for this one-of-a-kind experience.

pretty cool.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.