Kernels players and baseball fans soak in first minor league baseball game at Field of Dreams

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels were the Bunnies for one night and made history at the Field of Dreams playing in the first-ever Minor League Baseball game. For many of the Kernels players and even the fans, this was their first time being at the movie site and it did not disappoint.

“I saw it last year. I saw the Yankees vs. White Sox game. It was a great game, so I wanted to come out and see the atmosphere. I’ve never been out here at the movie site so it was kind of cool to come see this,” 13-year-old Zachary Boevers said.

Even as a native of Readlyn, Iowa this marked Boevers first time at the Field of Dreams. He and some friends were impressed seeing the set up in person instead of on a screen.

“It’s really cool. I didn’t expect to be able to go on the field, go in the corn. I’m still checking it all out,” said 13-year-old Andrew Wehling.

“I didn’t know that it was in this good of shape. Seeing the movie, it was so old. Seeing how the farm house was built a long time ago, seeing how they restored it and kept everything up-to-date, and just seeing the big league field - it’s just so massive,” added Boevers.

As a Kernels fan Johan Hildner made the trip down from Madison, Wisconsin. Although he’s been to his fare share of ballparks, he was soaking in the nostalgia that is the Field of Dreams.

“Very cool. Very cool stuff to be here where they filmed the movie and to watch the game this evening, Hildner said.

Fans were happy to have more than one opportunity to attend a game this year.

“We were really excited that there’s an MLG game in Iowa, but we couldn’t get tickets to the Cubs vs. Reds game, so we thought that this was the second best thing,” Dan Brosnan said.

For the players, they felt like the red carpet was rolled out for them.

“That was my first police escort, so that was kind of cool,” Kernels pitcher Aaron Rozek said. “It’s been straight class the entire time since we got here.”

They knew this was a once in a life time opportunity.

“Regardless of what happens in the game, being able to have this experience with my teammates and my friends and say we came here in one of the only minor league games to be played out here, is going to be cherished forever,” kernels catcher Pat Winkel said.

In it’s second year of hosting a major event like this in Dyersville, it’s good to know the novelty hasn’t worn off.

“For the game, to switch it up, it gets you thinking that they could do more of these,” added Brosnan.

