Iowa Republican lawmakers criticize FBI, DOJ after raid at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Republican Senators Chuck Grassley and Jonie Ernst are criticizing the FBI and the Justice Department after a raid at former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

It is part of an investigation into whether he took classified documents from the White House.

FBI agents raided the home in Palm Beach, Florida on Monday. Law enforcement sources tell ABC News the local FBI field office in Miami notified the Secret Service team at Mar-a-Lago about 45 minutes beforehand. The Secret Service did not notify any of the staff at Mar-a-Lago until the FBI arrived.

Trump and his allies have called the raid a Democratic effort to keep him from winning another term in 2024.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst called on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to Speak to address concerns.

“A lot of Americans are very upset at our department of justice and they are losing faith and confidence in our justice department because they see perhaps its being weaponized and used as a political tool.”

Sen. Grassley expressed concerns to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday over whether the raid will impact the FBI’s credibility, which he says is already declining.

“...The FBI’s credibility is on the line following its inconsistent handling of politically sensitive investigations, failure to hold its own employees accountable for misconduct and consistent disregard for congressional oversight,” Grassley said. “Last night’s raid on the home of a former U.S. president without explanation will only further erode confidence in the FBI and the Justice Department.”

Republicans are outraged the FBI executed a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago. (WPTV, WIS, TWITTER, CNN, FOX NEWS, GETTY IMAGES, POOL)

Since the raid, the Justice Department and the FBI have not made any comments.

The White House said President Joe Biden knew nothing about the raid.

“The President was not briefed, was not aware of it,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press conference. “No, no one at the White House was given a heads up. No, that did not happen.”

This isn’t the first time federal law enforcement visited Mar-a-Lago as part of this investigation.

A smaller team of agents visited in the spring while Trump was there. They met with his lawyers and reviewed some documents.

