Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion.

Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.

“Kim Downs has unmatched energy and she leaves behind big shoes to fill,” said Hiawatha Mayor Bill Bennett. “She has been a great asset for Hiawatha and we wish her and her family the best.”

September 2nd, 2022 will be Downs’ last day as Hiawatha City Manager.

The Hiawatha City Council will meet to determine the next steps in finding a successor.

“It has been an honor to represent the Hiawatha community and our employees since October 2005. I am proud of what our city team and community members have been able to accomplish the past 17 years,” said Downs. “I continue to be inspired by the strong spirit of our Hiawatha Team, its volunteers, and community,” said Downs.

