CR downtown library opens for pickups and returns for first time following fire

Cedar Rapids Public Library exterior.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The downtown library has opened up its fifth avenue entrance for pickups and returns during regular library hours. The drive-up return is open as well.

This comes after a fire forced the building to close back in July. Firefighters said the fire started in a light fixture above the commons of the library. The sprinkler systems activated, and the fire was quickly extinguished.

Library staff shared images of the fire in the light fixture and burnt pieces of it on the ground after it fell.

The library currently remains closed for cleaning and repairs, with the work expected to take several weeks. Staff said they will provide more updates as information becomes available, but they expect the building to reopen by September.

Patrons can select the Downtown Library as their pick-up location when placing a new hold. Patrons who have a hold available at the Downtown Library will receive a notification via their preferences (email, phone, or text). Anyone who would like assistance with transferring a hold from the current pickup location can call the library at (319) 261-7323, and staff will be happy to help.

Library hours are:

  • Monday-Thursday, 9 am-8 pm
  • Friday-Saturday, 9 am-5 pm
  • Sunday, 1-5 pm.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

