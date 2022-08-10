Show You Care
Ankeny father pleads not guilty in 4-year-old’s shooting death

Akeem Holmes and late daughter Savannah
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - Akeem Jamal Holmes, the father of the 4-year-old who shot herself with his handgun, has pled not guilty to charges of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, involuntary manslaughter, and making firearms available to a minor.

According to court documents, Akeem Jamal Holmes left a loaded 9mm handgun in the living room of his residence unsupervised with his 4-year-old child Savannah and her brother. The victim and her brother were in high chairs when two men started pounding on the front door. Their father grabbed a gun, set it on the couch, and then answered the door.

That’s when the kids got out of their seats.

Investigators say the child was shot by a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died from her injuries.

A jury trial is scheduled for October 3rd, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

