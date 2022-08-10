Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no “Field of Dreams” game in 2023, due to the construction planned at movie site.

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.

“It’s very important because baseball here in the Midwest is very powerful,” said Thomas. “We want to be the staple in the midwest. We want be the Mecca...”

Thomas stated they plan on putting in 9 baseball fields and 5 little league softball fields at the site.

Major League Baseball will consider coming back in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids protest incident.
Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police investigating suspected road rage shooting incident
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Iowa City salon posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Iowa City salon posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Christian Franklin
Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

Latest News

Principal Park, Des Moines - Iowa Cubs
Iowa Cubs sold to California investment firm
Field of Dreams graphic featuring the Quad City River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels
River Bandits beat Kernels in first ever MiLB game at Field of Dreams
Kernels players and baseball fans soak in first minor league baseball game at the Field of Dreams
Kernels players and baseball fans soak in first minor league baseball game at Field of Dreams
Kernels have red carpet rolled of ahead of Field of Dreams game
Kernels have red carpet rolled out ahead of Field of Dreams game