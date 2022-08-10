2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no “Field of Dreams” game in 2023, due to the construction planned at movie site.

The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.

“It’s very important because baseball here in the Midwest is very powerful,” said Thomas. “We want to be the staple in the midwest. We want be the Mecca...”

Thomas stated they plan on putting in 9 baseball fields and 5 little league softball fields at the site.

Major League Baseball will consider coming back in 2024.

