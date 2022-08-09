Show You Care
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims

Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, cooks meals for students and staff at Johnson STEAM Academy on June 1, 2022.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there.

Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids, is known for his work to feed people recovering from natural disasters in Iowa, Texas and Louisiana. This week marks the second time Fairley has traveled to Kentucky after a natural disaster to provide meals to those in need.

In a Facebook post on Monday, Fairley thanked the people that donated to help get the mission going.

In the post, he also said he and his team served more than 1,100 meals on Sunday and, at the time of the posting, had served more than 850 meals on Monday.

Residents in Kentucky are on high alert following deadly floods. (CNN, WLEX, Marlene Abner Stokely, Jacob Overstreet,NAT'L GUARD, Zach Caudill, Deric Lostutte)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

