Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Waterloo Police searching for missing person from Kansas

Makayla Robertson
Makayla Robertson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas. 

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area. 

Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother she was going to meet someone. She never came home.

She has ties to a male from Waterloo and it is believed she may be in his company.

Robertson is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is 23 years old and has blue eyes.

If you have seen Robertson please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291- 2515 or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office 785-263-4081

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Christian Franklin
Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

Latest News

Governor candidate Deidre DeJear addresses the crowd at her meet and greet event in Sioux City
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about kid-friendly lunch boxes.
Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on kid-friendly lunch boxes
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
A Linn County judge is set to sentence a woman Tuesday for her role in the murder of her uncle.
Cedar Rapids woman to be sentenced for role in murder of her uncle