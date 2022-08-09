Waterloo Police searching for missing person from Kansas

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person from Abilene, Kansas.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office has learned that Makayla Robertson is possibly in the Waterloo area.

Robertson was last seen on July 17th, 2022. She told her mother she was going to meet someone. She never came home.

She has ties to a male from Waterloo and it is believed she may be in his company.

Robertson is 5′2″ and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She is 23 years old and has blue eyes.

If you have seen Robertson please contact the Waterloo Police Department at 319-291- 2515 or the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office 785-263-4081

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.