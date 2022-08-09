Pleasant mid-August weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Patchy fog is again possible overnight tonight in low-lying areas and river valleys. Look for more sunshine tomorrow with highs following suit and warming a few more degrees into the middle 80s. A weak cold front brings us back to the mid-70s to low 80s to end the week on Thursday and Friday. This should bring more clouds to the area and could even generate an isolated shower or two but this chance is very low at this time. Better chances for rain and thunderstorms are expected this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.