Patchy fog gives way to a sunny and nice Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With clear and calm conditions last night, there may be some patches of fog around the area early this morning. Any fog today should burn away quickly by 8-9am, leading to mostly sunny sky. Plan on highs around 80. Tonight, the same setup occurs with clear and calm conditions, so there may be some patches of fog that re-develop once again. Look for a slightly warmer day tomorrow with highs into the mid-80s. A weak cold front on Thursday looks to generate some clouds in the area with a very low potential of an isolated shower. At this time, it appears to have little or no impact at all on the Field of Dreams game Thursday night in Dyersville. Plan on somewhat more active weather to arrive by the weekend with showers and storms possible.

