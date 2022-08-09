Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Patchy fog gives way to a sunny and nice Tuesday

Watch for a few pockets of fog early this morning. Otherwise, it's a sunny and nice day with highs around 80.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With clear and calm conditions last night, there may be some patches of fog around the area early this morning. Any fog today should burn away quickly by 8-9am, leading to mostly sunny sky. Plan on highs around 80. Tonight, the same setup occurs with clear and calm conditions, so there may be some patches of fog that re-develop once again. Look for a slightly warmer day tomorrow with highs into the mid-80s. A weak cold front on Thursday looks to generate some clouds in the area with a very low potential of an isolated shower. At this time, it appears to have little or no impact at all on the Field of Dreams game Thursday night in Dyersville. Plan on somewhat more active weather to arrive by the weekend with showers and storms possible.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, August 9th, 2022
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, August 8
This week will feature more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
Pleasant August weather this week
This week will feature more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
First Alert Forecast