Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mario Fiorentini, decorated Italian resistance fighter, dies

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a...
The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Italy’s most decorated resistance fighter against fascist and Nazi forces during World War II has died at age 103.

The Rome chapter of the National Partisans Association of Italy said Mario Fiorentini died at a Rome hospital on Tuesday.

During the war, Fiorentini commanded a group of partisans that fought the regime of dictator Bettino Mussolini and then Italy’s German Nazi occupiers.

He became legendary among partisans for having escaped from Nazi-run jails four times.

Fiorentini turned down an opportunity to run for Italy’s Parliament after the war and instead pursued a mathematics degree.

He later taught at universities in Italy, Canada and the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Christian Franklin
Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

Latest News

Aaron Crawford was a football player and wrestler at Knott County Central High School,
‘He was a real life superhero’: Teen dies days after helping Kentucky flood victims
Lamont Dozier, far left, is joined by, from the left, singer Diana Ross and songwriters Brian...
Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier dead at 81
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
LIVE: Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to talk about kid-friendly lunch boxes.
Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on kid-friendly lunch boxes
FILE - Doug Mastriano speaks at an event on July 1, 2022, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg,...
Mastriano, Pa. governor nominee, cuts short interview with 1/6 panel