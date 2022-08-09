Show You Care
Iowa Democratic governor candidate pushes for 3 debates

Governor candidate Deidre DeJear addresses the crowd at her meet and greet event in Sioux City
Governor candidate Deidre DeJear addresses the crowd at her meet and greet event in Sioux City(KTIV)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s Democratic candidate for governor is pressing Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to commit to debates ahead of the November election.

Democrat Deidre DeJear said Tuesday that she has asked Reynolds for three debates but has received no response to multiple invitations.

Reynolds has significantly lowered her public profile since the Iowa Legislature ended its session in May holding fewer news conferences as she campaigns around the state. She has a huge fundraising advantage and a recent Des Moines Register Iowa Poll shows her with a 17-point lead over DeJear.

