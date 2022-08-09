Iowa City salon posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Co-Owner of Mint Salon + Barber, Mayson Vernon, says she saw the footage of the thieves and knew she had to post it online. All three owners goal was to bring the two responsible to justice as soon as possible.

“It was honestly more just like a feeling of violation,” said Vernon. “Somebody was going through all of our things while we were all asleep, it was 4:30 in the morning. Had we been targeted? All of that was going through our heads.”

The post spread fast, reaching more than 100 shares within one hour.

As the Iowa City Police Department does what they can to track down the thieves, Captain Scott Gaarde says posts like the one Vernon made can be crucial in helping close an investigation.

“This certainly gives us the opportunity not only for evidence of the crime but to also identify people if we have clean images of suspects in the commission of a crime,” said Capt. Gaarde.

There are only a few sceneries where a move like this wouldn’t be in the best interest of a business owner.

“If it’s anything that could compromise the outcome of the investigation or if it’s going to name somebody that might not be 100% identifiable at a certain time,” said Capt. Gaarde.

In this case, the owners of the salon asked law enforcement before posting.

“We always recommend to have that as an option because as police agencies, we can’t be everywhere all of the time,” said Capt. Gaarde.

And now that the images and videos have been live for nearly a day, many of those friends, followers, and even strangers who shared it hope they could help in bringing justice to the business.

