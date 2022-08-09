Driver charged in Cedar Rapids vehicle vs protester incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On June 24th at approximately 7:17 pm, a person taking part in a downtown protest near the courthouse was reportedly struck by a truck in the area of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street SE. Now, weeks after the incident, Cedar Rapids Police have officially charged the driver.

Investigators say that 53-year-old David Alan Huston approached the protestors while in his vehicle. Although Mr. Huston had a green light, officials say he aggressively approached protestors. Police say video evidence indicates other vehicles in the area “appear to simply wait for the protestors.”

Officials say there is no evidence known to them that this was politically motivated.

Huston has been charged with Assault by Use or Display of a Dangerous Weapon (Vehicle) and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.

The offenses will be prosecuted by the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office.

