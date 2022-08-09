Show You Care
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property.

”We’re getting about 1600 requests per month, we want that number to go up. We think that there’s a lot of issues out there that people want to report,” said Sandi Fowler, Deputy City Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids.

People in the city who are concerned about a property can report it online using My CR.

”And the My CR application then has algorithms in there that knows how to route it to the appropriate department,” explained Greg Buelow, Housing & Nuisance Manager for the City of Cedar Rapids.

The city receives the complaints via email as soon as they’re submitted. Staff then check into new reports daily so they can respond.

They want those submitting the complaints to leave contact information so they can be updated on their concerns.

”There’s nothing more frustrating than submitting a complaint or having an issue and feeling like no one is listening, no one is caring and nothing is being done,” said Buelow.

”A lot of times neighbors think I don’t know I reported it and you know heard nothing back. Well, if they actually put their email address in there we will get back with them, actually communicate with you,” Fowler added.

They say sometimes those violating city code don’t even realize they’re doing it. For example, the city receives roughly 750 reports a year of vehicles being parked in yards, or sitting inoperable with no license plate. That’s something that goes against city code.

The city will issue a notice a violation to properties and give homeowners the chance to make it right before taking an issue to court.

”We want the property owner to fix the problem themselves before we have to intervene or send a notice of violation,” Buelow said.

My CR also features a map of the city, where people can check to see if there has already been a complaint at a given address.

The city hopes by spreading awareness about My CR they’ll be able to address more concerns in the community, and that community members will become more knowledgeable about violations.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

