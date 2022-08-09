Cedar Rapids police investigating suspected road rage shooting incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say they’re investigating a potential road rage incident involving gunshots on Monday.

In a press release, officers said gunshots were reported near the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette Drive Southwest.

Police said the incident involved the occupants of one vehicle shooting at another vehicle.

Police said they found evidence of the shooting at the scene, including property damage. They also said they found one uninjured victim who indicated the incident was a road-rage incident that ended with the unknown occupant(s) firing gunshots from a vehicle.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information regarding this incident, including security camera footage that could identify the suspect or their vehicle, contact police at 319-286-5491.

Additionally, information can be provided anonymously by calling Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

