Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

AP sources: ESPN out of Big Ten TV rights negotiations

(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Big Ten’s next television contracts will not include a deal with ESPN.

Two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the Big Ten was looking for a seven-year deal worth $380 million per year from ESPN, and the network declined.

The people spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the negotiations were not being made public.

Sports Business Journal first reported that ESPN was out of the Big Ten negotiations and CBS and NBC were likely to land pieces of the conference’s rights. ESPN has held television rights for the Big Ten since the mid-1980s. The network has shared Big Ten rights with Fox in the latest contract, which expires in 2023.

Fox will remain the primary rights holder.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Christian Franklin
Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022...
Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, August 8th, 2022
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, August 8th, 2022
Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for the upcoming Field of Dreams game.
MLB shares images of retro Field of Dreams game uniforms
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams
Kernels pitcher, with family history in Dyersville, ready to step foot on Field of Dreams