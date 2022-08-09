Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Adventureland to add water ride, family-friendly roller coaster in 2023

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is adding two new rides next year.

In a press release, leaders with the theme park said a water ride and a roller coaster are coming to a new Viking themed area opening in 2023.

The roller coaster, called the Flying Viking, will be intertwined with the water ride, called Draken Falls.

Park staff said the Flying Viking will travel more than 1,300 feet of twisting, turning track, while Draken Falls will feature towering plunges with multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

“These two unique rides are even better when they are woven together, and both add something new and special to our lineup,” Adventureland General Manager Bill Lentz said in a press release. “Our guests voiced a desire for a new flume ride, and this next-generation version is bigger and better than anything to be found within hundreds of miles. Pairing it with a thrilling family roller coaster that people of all ages can enjoy is going to be a big hit.”

The roller coaster will have a minimum height requirement of 36 inches, when accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit Adventureland’s website.

Earlier this year, Adventureland announced a new Halloween themed event coming later this year called, “Phantom Fall Fest.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Christian Franklin
Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

Latest News

The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022...
Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains
Cedar Rapids Police vehicle.
Cedar Rapids police investigating suspected road rage shooting incident
Cedar Rapids Kernels excited to play Quad Cities River Bandits at Field of Dreams
Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium
kcrg wx
Tuesday's Deep Dive: August 9th Edition