Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University campus resumes normal operations after temporary lockdown
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

Latest News

A principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school get licensed to help with the bus...
Principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine.
Iowa shifts Monkeypox vaccine strategy amid limited supply
A religious icon is seen from the window of a church which was destroyed after Russian attack...
Ukraine: Shelling hits town near Russian-held nuclear plant
GRAPHIC: Russia's war is taking a toll on Ukrainian children.
GRAPHIC: In Ukraine, children bear scars of war