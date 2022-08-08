Working Iowa: Hy-Vee’s open positions, work place benefits

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you are looking for a second job where you can get some fast cash, you might want to consider Hy-Vee.

Sarah Kew Hy-Vee Human Resources Manager Sarah Kew said the company changed to weekly pay back in March.

“Helps folks budget a little bit better,” Kew said. “We have lots of benefits we offer to all of our employees, both part-time and full-time.”

Hundreds of jobs are available, and you can pick between shifts.

Departments like the bakery run 24 hours, making artisan-crafted, fresh bread.

“We have everything open courtesy to assistant store manager,” Kew said. “So a big priority for a lot of our stores hiring is looking for folks to work in our food service department. So helping out in our market grill as a cook or being a counter person in the deli.”

They love hiring customers.

McKenna, Flanigan, who loves baking cakes, was shopping one day and saw a sign posted in their bakery department. With a bit of training, she is now employed in their pastry shop.

“Personally, my proudest moment is hiring someone for their first job,” Kew said. “And over the years, see them grow into a career at Hy-Vee. Usually something pretty great.”

If you have an interest in working in the pharmacy field, they have certified as well as non-certified jobs available.

They will also help with getting technicians licensed.

