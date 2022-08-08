Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia

The Seattle Mariners adopted a dog, saving it from being euthanized. (Credit: The Seattle Mariners via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (CNN) - The Seattle Mariners have a new team member and an unofficial mascot.

Meet Tucker, a 4-year-old Labrador retriever mix who the Mariners saved from euthanasia.

The team wanted to remind Seattle baseball fans that there is a huge population of animals who need forever homes.

Tucker will not double as a bat boy or be used to retrieve foul balls, but he is up for snuggling with fans and his new teammates.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Officials conduct a rescue on the Wapsipinicon River.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Flood Watch for Saturday night.
Storms increase, flash flooding possible north

Latest News

Camp Noah
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death
A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week.
Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids
In U.S. cities, an increase in violent crime and murders is colliding with fewer police...
‘We’re triaging’: Police deal with surge in violent crime as their ranks dwindle
Three dogs enjoy a tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships in California.
Dogs enjoy tandem surf at the World Dog Surfing Championships