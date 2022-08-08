Show You Care
Registration opens for film-themed Halloween Boo Parade in Dubuque

The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)
The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Registration is now open for the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival’s Halloween Boo Parade.

The parade is expected to feature film-related floats and music. There will also be prizes given for the top three Best Floats and a prize for Best Film-Themed Music for bands.

The parade, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Oct. 22, is park of JDIFF’s Boos & Brews event. The route will run from 16th and Jackson Street and to 8th and Locust Street.

JDIFF said the Boos and Brews event will feature a brewfest, indoor short blocks of scary films at Five Flags Center, an outdoor film in Washington Park, face painting and more.

For more information, click here.

