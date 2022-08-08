Police: Former student arrested following social media threat toward Dubuque university

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque said an arrest has been made following a threat of violence that forced a lockdown at Clarke University Monday morning.

Police said Rashaud Colbert, 23, who has no known home address, was arrested Monday morning in Darien, Illinois, on a warrant charging Threat of Terrorism. Police said Colbert is a former student of the university.

Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports on Sunday night of a social media post threatening violence directed at the university, located at 1550 Clarke Drive.

The university closed its campus for several hours Monday morning due to the threat. It has since reopened and resumed normal activities.

