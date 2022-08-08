Show You Care
Pleasant August weather this week

This week will feature more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week will feature more seasonal temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Behind the cold front dew points in the coming days will still be summery but not sweltering as they have been recently. Tonight, we could see some fog develop thanks to moisture from recent rains. This lingers through the morning tomorrow, clearing out by midday with sunshine through the afternoon. Most of the week features dry weather and mild temperatures. Out next shot at precipitation comes as we wrap up the week and begin the weekend.

