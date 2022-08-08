Show You Care
Off-Road utility vehicles allowed on Marion roadways

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Starting August 9th, the City of Marion will all utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) to be allowed on city streets.

UTVs are only allowed between 7 am and 10 pm on roadways with a speed limit of 35 mph or less. UTVs will not be allowed on Business 151/10th Avenue east of 35th Street or East Post Road south of Oak Brook Drive.

Drivers must be 18 or older and possess a valid driver’s license. UTVs must adhere to all traffic and parking laws applicable to other motor vehicles.

You can read a full list of rules and regulations here.

Fines for breaking certain offenses begin at $250 for the first offense, $500 for the second offense, and $855 for the third and subsequent offenses occurring within the same calendar year.

The ordinance is set to be reviewed in six months.

