Marion residents invited to meet fire chief candidates

Marion Fire Chief candidates From left to right: Aaron Beemer, Hal Bumgarner, Tom Fagan, Jason Hansen(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, August 15th, residents in the Marion Fire District are invited to a public reception to meet the finalists interviewing to be Marion’s next fire chief.

Four candidates are vying for the spot to lead the department of more than 50 employees. The position opened up after Former Chief Deb Krebill announced her retirement in the spring.

The candidates are:

  • Aaron Beemer - Beemer has been working with the Mason City Fire Department for the last 22 years and currently serves as the deputy chief of operations. He has a bachelor’s in fire science from Waldorf University and an associate’s from North Iowa Area Community College.
  • Hal Bumgarner - Bumgarner started his career as a firefighter/paramedic in 1991 and currently serves as the chief officer of the Pottawatomie County, Kansas Emergency Medical Services. He has a master’s in security administration and a bachelor’s in biology from Southwestern College.
  • Tom Fagan - Fagan is the division chief of administration for the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department and has 22 years of experience in the field. He was a master’s in management, strategy, and leadership from Michigan State University, and a bachelor’s in human resources from Ottawa Unversity.
  • Jason Hansen - Has been with the Marion Fire Department for 23 years and Is the currently deputy fire chief. He was named interim fire chief following Chief Krebill’s departure. He has a bachelor’s in fire science from Columbia Southern University and an associate from Kirkwood Community College.

The reception will take place at Marion City Hall, 1225 6th Avenue, from 6:00 pm till 7:30 pm on August 15th.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

