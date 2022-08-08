Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Schools are prioritizing safety and support this school year as they implement a new program to help improve the district as a whole.

It’s a five-level framework called High Reliability Schools and aims to help bridge equity and excellence among students.

Iowa City Superintendent, Matt Degner, says the first level will help the district acknowledge each student’s ability to retain information and school lessons.

“Really focusing first on culture and that experience, that all students feel safe and supported and welcome into that school culture,” said Degner.

The next levels focus on effective teaching in every classroom, and ‘Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum.’

Before they reach those steps though, educators are continuing their training on the framework which began early this summer.

“Then we look at how do we know if we’re having effective teaching in every classroom, how do we know that a building’s culture is in a positive place for our kids,” said Degner.

He adds that this addition is all about trying to improve their educational practice across the district.

To make sure it’s progressing and serving each student, they plan to welcome feedback from the district soon after the school year starts.

“Parents will have a great opportunity to provide reaction and information to us about, again, buildings’ culture,” said Degner. “That will be the first thing we’ll be serving parents and teachers. So there is some data that will be coming back to us from that reaction.”

Schools who use this framework must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the High Reliability Schools.

The overall goal for any school that implements this framework is to establish sustained, positive and significant impacts on student achievement.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Officials conduct a rescue on the Wapsipinicon River.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Wegayewu Faris, 42, of Coralville.
GoFundMe setup for Coralville man that drowned while rescuing a child
Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County

Latest News

Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’
Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’
Our Town: Marengo baseball
Our Town: Marengo Tiger’s baseball team finds success quickly
Our Town Marengo Freedom Rock
Our Town: Marengo ‘Freedom Rock’ restored to honor veterans
Center Point Urbana school district lawsuit
Center Point Urbana schools to pay $525k in settlement