Iowa City schools start improvement program, ‘High Reliability Schools’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Schools are prioritizing safety and support this school year as they implement a new program to help improve the district as a whole.

It’s a five-level framework called High Reliability Schools and aims to help bridge equity and excellence among students.

Iowa City Superintendent, Matt Degner, says the first level will help the district acknowledge each student’s ability to retain information and school lessons.

“Really focusing first on culture and that experience, that all students feel safe and supported and welcome into that school culture,” said Degner.

The next levels focus on effective teaching in every classroom, and ‘Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum.’

Before they reach those steps though, educators are continuing their training on the framework which began early this summer.

“Then we look at how do we know if we’re having effective teaching in every classroom, how do we know that a building’s culture is in a positive place for our kids,” said Degner.

He adds that this addition is all about trying to improve their educational practice across the district.

To make sure it’s progressing and serving each student, they plan to welcome feedback from the district soon after the school year starts.

“Parents will have a great opportunity to provide reaction and information to us about, again, buildings’ culture,” said Degner. “That will be the first thing we’ll be serving parents and teachers. So there is some data that will be coming back to us from that reaction.”

Schools who use this framework must collect data and validate their performance to climb each level of the High Reliability Schools.

The overall goal for any school that implements this framework is to establish sustained, positive and significant impacts on student achievement.

