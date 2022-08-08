Show You Care
Former Vice President Mike Pence to join Bremer County GOP annual fundraiser barbecue

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at Florence Baptist Temple on July 20, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Republicans making increasingly overt moves toward a presidential run include Pence, 63.(Meg Kinnard | AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be coming to Iowa later this month.

The Republican Party of Bremer County said Pence will join its annual Grill and Chill set for August 20 at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.

The annual fundraiser barbecue is expected to feature speeches from the former vice president, Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley and Representative Sandy Salmon.

A catered meal will be provided by the Bremer County GOP.

Tickets for the event cost $40 a person, but the event is free for kids ages 12 and under.

Click here for more information.

