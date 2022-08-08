Show You Care
District pays former employee more than 525K to settle lawsuit

The logo for the Center Point-Urbana Community School District.(Courtesy: Center Point-Urbana Community School District)
By Ethan Stein
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Center Point-Urbana Community School District will pay a former employee more than $525,000, according to a settlement agreement our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through an open records request.

In return, according to the document, a former employee will dismiss her complaints with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. According to the agreement, the employee claimed she was subjected to unfair and/or illegal employment practices.

According to the agreement, the district denies those claims and avoids any admission of wrongdoing.

Jennifer Burkhart, who is the Director of Curriculum and Instruction & K-12 Technology according to her LinkedIn page, will also receive the remainder of her contract for the 2021-2022 school year along with any accrued and unused vacation pay and sick leave according to the settlement signed in June 2022.

Burkhart will also resign from the district and gives her up the ability to sue in the future.

In a written statement Burkhart said she was an administrator after working at the district for 18 years. She said her children, who are also listed on the agreement, will continue attending the Center Point-Urbana School District.

“Our children will attend CPU Schools and we will continue to be supportive of the students, teachers, families, and the district educational mission,” Burkhart wrote.

The Board and School District in a joint written statement said they can’t answer any questions related to the settlement due to confidentiality rules in state law. They also said the money for the settlement didn’t come from the district’s general fund and was the result of the advice of legal counsel.

