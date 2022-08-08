Des Moines man sets mother’s home on fire while she’s inside

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday morning, at approximately 10:38 am, police say a man started a fire in the 1000 block of 40th street.

According to the criminal complaint, Christian Raymond Franklin is accused of setting his mother’s house on fire while knowing she was inside. Police say he poured gasoline onto a vehicle inside the garage and then used a candle to ignite the fire.

Franklin has been charged with Arson in the First Degree and Reckless Use of Fire or Explosives.

