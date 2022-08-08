Clarke University campus in lockdown after social media threat

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media threat to its community.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the university said it is sending more information to students and staff via email.

The university has not provided any additional details at this time.

