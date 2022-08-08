Show You Care
Clarke University campus in lockdown after social media threat

Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media...
Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media threat to its community.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Clarke University said its campus is closed until further notice due to an active social media threat to its community.

In a tweet on Monday morning, the university said it is sending more information to students and staff via email.

The university has not provided any additional details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCRG-TV9.

