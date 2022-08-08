Cedar Rapids staggers public pool closures as end of season approaches

Show You Care
Cedar Rapids is taking a staggered approach to closing its public pools, with the new school year fast-approaching.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids is taking a staggered approach to closing its public pools, as the new school year is fast-approaching.

Ellis Pool and Jones Pool are already closed for the season. Both pools closed on August 7.

The Cherry Hill Aquatic Center will be closed on weekdays starting August 14. It’ll stay open on weekends through August 21.

Noelridge will remain open through August 21, and be open on weekends through Labor Day.

