Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Officials conduct a rescue on the Wapsipinicon River.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Flood Watch for Saturday night.
Storms increase, flash flooding possible north

Latest News

FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine
FILE - Writer and historian David McCullough appears at his Martha's Vineyard home in West...
David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies at 89
Andrew Thomas is facing charges of burglary from a vehicle and possession of marijuana.
Man caught trying to break into same car twice in one morning, police say