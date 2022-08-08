Camp that helps kids cope with natural disasters starts Monday in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A camp which helps kids after a natural disaster starts in Cedar Rapids this week.

The camp first came to Cedar Rapids after the 2008 flood, but this time it will focus on the August 2020 derecho.

Camp Noah is free and runs through Friday this week at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Children will get to participate in activities to process their fears and feelings, develop resiliency, and coping skills.

Organizers wanted to hold the camp immediately after the derecho, but COVID-19 put it on pause.

Wednesday will mark two years since the derecho in Cedar Rapids.

The city was one of the hardest hit areas of the storm on August 10, 2020.

The storm killed three people in Iowa and caused billions of dollars in damage.

