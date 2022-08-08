Show You Care
Camp Noah helps children impacted by derecho two years later

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Around 40 kids impacted by the 2020 derecho are taking part in a camp this week. Camp Noah is a kids camp that’s put on in communities impacted by a disaster. It’s taking place in Cedar Rapids for the second time, the first was after the 2008 flood.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids is hosting the camp.

”The mission of Camp Noah is to come into neighborhoods in communities where there has been a disaster,” said Trish Decker, Pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church.

Each child attending lived in Cedar Rapids during the 2020 derecho.

”They offer camp for the kids to come and build hope and resilience and have a chance to process their stories,” Decker added.

Camp Noah was created by Lutheran Services of Minnesota. This year, Lutheran Services of Iowa fully funded bringing the camp to Cedar Rapids. That includes transportation, making it completely free for families.

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is a fitting site for the camp. The derecho put the congregation out of their building for a year.

While this week marks the 2nd anniversary of the storm, Pastor Decker says the trauma from the 140 mile per hour winds still has it’s effects.

“We still are hearing about people having nervous reactions when there’s new storms coming through and that’s happening with adults as well as kids,” she said.

Camp Noah will offer a theme each day focusing on increasing confidence, giving children the chance to tell their stories, and talking about how to be prepared for a storm.

