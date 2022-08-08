Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

4-year-old dead after finding loaded gun in car’s backseat, police say

Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.
Kealin Lewis, 26, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lauren Sennet, Miles Montgomery and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A 4-year-old girl is dead after Georgia police said she found a loaded gun in the backseat of a car and accidentally shot herself.

The child’s mother, 26-year-old Kealin Lewis, has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and remains at the DeKalb County Jail.

According to a DeKalb Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to Interstate 85 at 7:38 p.m. Sunday and found 4-year-old Kendal Lewis dead in the backseat of a car.

Investigators said it appears the child found a gun in the backseat and fired it, hitting herself.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Officials conduct a rescue on the Wapsipinicon River.
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Flood Watch for Saturday night.
Storms increase, flash flooding possible north

Latest News

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left to right, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan,...
Travis McMichael, man who shot Ahmaud Arbery, gets life sentence for hate crime
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden joins governor to survey flood damage in Kentucky
Zachary Zulock and William Zulock face pending charges of aggravated child molestation and...
Couple arrested for recording videos sexually abusing their adopted children, police say
Dead and desiccated fish arranged by a visitor to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area stick...
Study connects climate hazards to 58% of infectious diseases