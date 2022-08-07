Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - At 2:24 a.m. Iowa City Police went to the H. Bar at 220 S. Van Buren Street in Iowa City after receiving a report of shots fired. Police also learned that at least one victim was shot in an alley outside.

Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene. She had serious injuries and was given medical aid and taken to a local hospital thanks to the Iowa City Police, the Iowa City Fire Department, and Johnson County Ambulance.

Officials learned that several people were in the alley during the shooting. The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The Iowa City Police is investigating the incident and is asking for the public’s help. Anyone who has information should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275. They’re also asking for security camera footage from people with cameras in the area where the shooting occurred.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by the Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers for those who have information that leads to an arrest. Tips can be sent by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), online at iccrimestoppers.org, or with the P3 Tips app. Tips and calls will be kept anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.