Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat

Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat
Tiny African kingdom has skiing as Europe sweats summer heat(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTHA-BUTHE, Lesotho (AP) — While millions across Europe sweat through a summer of record-breaking heat, other people are skiing in Africa. This isn’t another sign of climate change but rather the fascinating anomaly of Lesotho. Lesotho is a tiny mountain kingdom completely surrounded by South Africa.

It’s the only country on Earth where every inch of its territory sits more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) above sea level. That gives Lesotho snow and led to the creation of Afriski in the Maluti Mountains, which is Africa’s only operating ski resort south of the equator. It draws people from neighboring South Africa and further afield by offering the unique experience of skiing in southern Africa.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he...
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
Eli Alger creates music video for hit song
Iowa musician taking steps to make it on the country western music scene

Latest News

Ukraine is a major global grain supplier but the war blocked most exports. An international...
Shift in war’s front seen as ships cleared to leave Ukraine
In a speech before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Inflation...
Dems push Biden climate, health priorities toward Senate OK
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
China keeps up pressure on Taiwan with 4th day of drills
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander