Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - From Waukee to Iowa City, the Sandfort brothers are sticking together.

On Saturday, Pryce Sandfort, who is the younger brother to Iowa sophomore guard Peyton Sandfort, verbally committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team.

All Glory to God! 110% a Hawkeye!🐤 pic.twitter.com/raw9jSonBP — Pryce Sandfort (@prycesandfort) August 6, 2022

Pryce is a 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds at Waukee Northwest High School last season as a junior.

