Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Pryce Sandfort commits to Hawkeyes

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - From Waukee to Iowa City, the Sandfort brothers are sticking together.

On Saturday, Pryce Sandfort, who is the younger brother to Iowa sophomore guard Peyton Sandfort, verbally committed to the Iowa men’s basketball team.

Pryce is a 6-foot-7 guard who averaged 26.6 points and 10.3 rebounds at Waukee Northwest High School last season as a junior.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
St. Mary IC School
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
UnityPoint Work Well Clinic
Shots fired damage at UnityPoint Work Well Clinic