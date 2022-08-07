More heavy rainfall possible, flash flooding a risk

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are a good bet again tonight, with heavy rain a threat.

A Flood Watch is in effect for portions of the TV9 viewing area until Monday morning. Get the latest weather alerts here.

Showers and storms will move into eastern Iowa from central and western Iowa, or develop right on top of us, as a cold front continues to slowly move through the state. With such high levels of moisture still in the atmosphere tonight, heavy rainfall is quite possible. Rates may reach 1 to 2 inches per hour in just about any storm of substance, leading to quick accumulation of rain. Flash flooding is possible, especially in areas that saw heavy rain Saturday night.

Activity continues until near daybreak or just after on Monday, and then quickly ends. Highs on Monday will be held down by an influx of cooler and drier air, making things feel more comfortable. Expect temperatures in the mid 70s to low 80s.

We’ll see some slight variation in temperatures this week, but highs will be in the low to mid 80s at most. Rain holds off until a slight chance for storms next weekend.

