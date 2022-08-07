Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start

The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual "Fill the Bus" school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday.

People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.

Victoria Pedersen, a member of the Iowa Realty Foundation, said that she was encouraged by the amount of support they’ve received.

“It just warms your heart, you know, it’s just you giving back to the community that you know gives back to you,” Pedersen said.

People can also donate to the drive on August 8. Organizers say they plan to hold the event in eastern Iowa again next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Details are sparse at this time, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.
Cedar Rapids Police confirm robbery at Blairs Forest Plaza
St. Mary IC School
St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception School closing after lack of teachers
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Back to school giveaway.
Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway
Hero Weekend in Jesup.
‘Hero Weekend’ honors Jesup officer killed in the line of duty
West Branch, the birthplace of Herbert Hoover, hosts the National Hooverball Tournament
West Branch, the birthplace of Herbert Hoover, hosts the National Hooverball Tournament
West Branch, the birthplace of Herbert Hoover, hosts the National Hooverball Tournament
West Branch, the birthplace of Herbert Hoover, hosts the National Hooverball Tournament