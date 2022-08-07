‘Let’s Fill The Bus’ school supply drive held ahead of school year start

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Realty Foundation brought its annual “Fill the Bus” school supply drive to eastern Iowa on Saturday.

People were able to drop off items like backpacks, binders, and notebooks at two Iowa Realty offices, one in Cedar Rapids, at 385 Collins Road NE, and another in Coralville, at 2751 Oakdale Blvd. Organizers will fill up a school bus at each location with the donations - and give them to the Iowa City Community School District Foundation as well as area Cedar Rapids schools.

Victoria Pedersen, a member of the Iowa Realty Foundation, said that she was encouraged by the amount of support they’ve received.

“It just warms your heart, you know, it’s just you giving back to the community that you know gives back to you,” Pedersen said.

People can also donate to the drive on August 8. Organizers say they plan to hold the event in eastern Iowa again next year.

