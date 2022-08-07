Show You Care
Juvenile charged after shot fired in Waterloo

The .40 caliber handgun allegedly used by a 17-year-old male to fire a single shot, apparently hitting nothing, in Waterloo on Saturday, July 6, 2022.(Courtesy: Waterloo Police Department)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after reports of a gunshot in a Waterloo neighborhood on Saturday evening.

At around 7:22 p.m., the Waterloo Police Department was sent to a report of a single gunshot being heard in the 200 block of Reber Avenue. Officers arrived and found nobody was injured, nor any damage to nearby objects. They were able to find a single .40 caliber shell casing in the area.

Officers came into contact with the 17-year-old male nearby who allegedly possessed a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun. He was taken into custody and charged with reckless use of a firearm, minor carrying dangerous weapons, persons ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

