Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

(GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel says it killed a senior Islamic Jihad commander in an airstrike on an apartment building in a crowded Gaza refugee camp. It was the second such targeted attack since Israel launched its high-stakes military offensive against the militant group just before the weekend. The Iran-backed militant group has fired hundreds of rockets at Israel in response, and the risk of the cross-border fighting turning into a full-fledged war remained high.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas group, which fought an 11-day war with Israel in May 2021, seemed to stay on the sidelines for now. It appears Hamas fears Israeli reprisals and the undoing economic understandings with Israel, including Israeli work permits for thousands of Gaza residents, that bolster its control.

