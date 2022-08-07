Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain is falling outside the window this morning across Eastern Iowa with warm temperatures in the 70s and 80s. If you’re heading out for church or errands this morning, you might want to grab a raincoat. A Flood Watch is in effect until Monday morning for counties East of I-380 and north of Highway 30. If you have to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to reach your destination and avoid flooded roadways.

Temperatures this afternoon will be cooler than yesterday, in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will also continue into the evening.

Rainfall is expected to continue overnight and into Monday.

After Monday, we’ll dry out for the remainder of the work week with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.