Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving. The vehicle went into the east ditch, hit a driveway embankment, went airborne, and landed in the ditch. Recker had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Waterloo.

The Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service helped the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at the accident scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.