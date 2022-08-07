Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Driver suffering from serious injuries after Buchanan County crash

The vehicle went into the east ditch, hit a driveway embankment, went airborne, and landed in...
The vehicle went into the east ditch, hit a driveway embankment, went airborne, and landed in the ditch.(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 6:05 a.m. Sunday morning Buchanan County Deputies went to the scene of an accident near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and Nelson Avenue.

During their investigation, deputies learned that Renne Recker from Independence had been traveling south Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard when she lost control of the 2016 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving. The vehicle went into the east ditch, hit a driveway embankment, went airborne, and landed in the ditch. Recker had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital in Waterloo.

The Quasqueton Fire Department and AMR Ambulance Service helped the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at the accident scene. The incident is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa River in Johnson County.
Coralville man drowned in the Iowa River after helping rescue 8-year-old child in Johnson County
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
The side of a Linn County Sheriff deputy's vehicle.
Two injured in Linn County motorcycle crash
Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he...
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
Eli Alger creates music video for hit song
Iowa musician taking steps to make it on the country western music scene

Latest News

Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Five people and 3 dogs rescued from the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County Sunday Morning
Police found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.
Woman suffering from serious injuries after Sunday morning shooting in Iowa City
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Heavy rainfall expected across parts of Eastern Iowa
Back to school giveaway.
Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway