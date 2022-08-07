Community Connections holds Back-to-School Clothing Giveaway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Community Connections, an eastern Iowa nonprofit, held a back-to-school drive for any students in need of clothing and supplies.

They provided the items as part of its second-ever back to school give away. People were able to take anything they needed, from shoes to glue sticks. Organizers say they’re seeing a growing need for this kind of assistance in the community.

“It can be so stressful buying clothes for kids at this time of year, especially this year. There is everything going on. I just see a bigger need for this,” Cindy Petersen, co-founder of Community Connections, said.

Organizers say they plan to host the event again next year.

